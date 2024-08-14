Pakistan Marks 78Th Independence Day In Cairo

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Embassy of Pakistan in Cairo celebrated the country's 78th Independence Day on Wednesday with a flag-hoisting ceremony and cultural events.

Ambassador Sajid Bilal raised the Pakistani flag at the Chancery to the tune of the national anthem. The ceremony included recitations from the Holy Quran and messages from President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Shehbaz Sharif, and the Foreign Minister.

Students from Pakistan International School Cairo performed national songs for the audience.

In his address, Ambassador Bilal paid tribute to the sacrifices of Pakistan's forefathers in the fight for independence and praised the country's progress over the past 78 years.

He called for continued efforts to realize the vision of a prosperous and progressive Pakistan, as envisioned by the country's founding father, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The Ambassador also lauded the contributions of Pakistan's security forces in combating terrorism and acknowledged their resilience in the face of challenges.

Ambassador Bilal reaffirmed Pakistan's support for the Kashmiri and Palestinian peoples' right to self-determination. He expressed satisfaction with the growing political, economic, and cultural ties between Pakistan and Egypt, noting the two countries are celebrating the 76th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.

He thanked the Pakistani community in Egypt for their contributions to Pakistan's development and their role in building bridges between the two countries. During the ceremony, Ambassador Bilal inaugurated a bus adorned with Pakistan's iconic truck art. Following the flag-hoisting ceremony, Pakistani community members, media personnel, and Embassy staff joined the Ambassador in cutting an Independence Day cake.

The event was attended by members of the Pakistani community from across Egypt, academics, Egyptian media personnel, and Embassy officials.

In his message, President Zardari called for unity and economic stability in Pakistan, stressing the need to utilize the country's resources for the welfare of its people. He emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law, strengthening democratic institutions, and working in the public interest.

Prime Minister Sharif extended greetings to Pakistanis at home and abroad. He also expressed solidarity with the“people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine,” who he said have been fighting for self-determination for over seven decades and facing state atrocities.



