EOS Worldwide Makes The Inc. 5000 For The Third Time

EOS Worldwide makes the 2024 Inc. 5000's annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the third year in a row. This prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.



"EOS Worldwide is honored to be recognized by Inc. 5000 for a third year in a row," said Visionary & CEO of EOS Worldwide, Mark O'Donnell. "We believe our organization is on track to positively impact one million entrepreneurs by 2030, and we've set our sights on helping small businesses thrive using our proven process and EOS OneTM software in any economy."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as Editor-In-Chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI, to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller."

Kelly Knight, EOS Worldwide Integrator & President said, "The Inc. 5000 list represents so much for the team at EOS Worldwide because one of our core values is to grow or die. Our continued trajectory towards making a huge impact in the entrepreneurial world through our software, EOS OneTM, our growing EOS Implementer community, and robust internal team, is a direct reflection of that value in continued evolution."

About EOS®

Named for the past three consecutive years to the Inc. 5000 as one of America's fastest-growing companies, as well as to the inaugural 2022 Inc. Power Partner list, EOS Worldwide has helped thousands of entrepreneurs all over the globe get everything they want from their businesses. The EOS Model offers a proven system of simple and practical tools used by entrepreneurial leaders of companies with 10–250 employees to clarify, simplify, and achieve their visions for business success. More than

800 EOS Implementers around the world help entrepreneurial leaders achieve company-wide alignment on their vision, gain real Traction® against that vision, and create healthy teams and cultures through masterful EOS implementation. The 5 EOS Core Values are: Be Humbly Confident, Grow or Die, Help First, Do the Right Thing, and Do What We Say. For more information about EOS, visit

eosworldwide .

