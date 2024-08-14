Inventhelp Inventors Develop Improved Skillet For Basting Meats (HOF-551)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have years of experience in the food industry. I thought there could be an improved skillet for basting meats," said one of two inventors, from Humble, Texas, "so we invented the IRON ISLAND SKILLET. Our design would simplify the cooking and searing process."

The patent-pending invention provides a modified design for a skillet. In doing so, it allows the user to continuously baste proteins during the searing process. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it eliminates the need for the cook to tilt the skillet. While also reducing the chance of accidental burns while cooking. The invention features an effective safety focused design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

