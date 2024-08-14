JMH Collection Agency Achieves Record Recovery Rates For Past Due Invoices

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) California-based JMH & Associates excels in debt recovery, setting new standards with millions of dollars worth of collection returns.

- Jeff Taylor, CEO of JMH & AssociateSHERMAN OAKS, CA , UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- JMH & Associates, a leading collection agency based in California, has announced record-breaking recovery rates for past-due invoices, further solidifying its position as a top performer in the debt collection industry. With over 20 years of experience, JMH & Associates has successfully collected over $20 million for clients, demonstrating their expertise in monetary recovery.The agency's success is attributed to combining diplomacy and tenacity to ensure their clients get the money they're owed by employing refined recovery and management techniques. JMH & Associates employs various proven methods tailored to specific industry formalities, ensuring effective and respectful debt recovery while preserving client relationships. Employing this expertise has garnered a reputation for delivering the highest collection returns in the business.“Achieving these record recovery rates is a testament to our team's hard work and strategic approach,” said Jeff Taylor, CEO of JMH & Associates.“We are dedicated to helping our clients recover outstanding debts while maintaining the highest standards of professionalism.”JMH & Associates offers comprehensive services, including asset and location investigations, credit reporting, and legal resolution. Their track record of high recovery rates and professionalism has made them the preferred collection agency Sherman Oaks businesses trust for professional debt recovery. Their specialized debt recovery solutions cater to businesses of all sizes, with a focus on invoices of $1000 or more and not older than three years. The agency's complimentary asset investigations and thorough legal guidance enhance its debt recovery capabilities.For a free consultation or to learn more about how JMH & Associates can assist with debt collection needs, visit .About JMH & AssociatesJMH & Associates is a premier collection agency for small business owners with over 20 years of experience in consumer and commercial debt recovery. Based in California and serving areas like Orange County, San Fernando Valley, Sherman Oaks, and Woodland Hills, the agency delivers high debt recovery rates while maintaining professional relationships with clients and debtors alike.

