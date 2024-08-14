Iran’s TEDPIX loses over 7,000 points on Wednesday’s end

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, TEDPIX, the main of the Tehran (TSE), experienced a decline of 7,034 points, bringing it down to 1,998,118. This marked the fifth day of trading in the Iranian calendar week. The TSE holds a prominent position among the four key stock exchanges in Iran, recognized as the most significant among them. The other three exchanges include the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and the over-the-counter (OTC) market, which is known as Iran Fara (IFB).



The Tehran Stock Exchange’s performance is closely watched, as it plays a central role in Iran's financial market. Among the four exchanges, TSE is particularly influential, with its index serving as a barometer for the overall health of the market. The IME, IRENEX, and IFB also contribute to the broader market landscape, each serving specific sectors and trading particular types of commodities or securities. However, the TSE remains the most significant, offering a broad spectrum of investment opportunities and playing a critical role in the economy.



In late January, the deputy governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) highlighted the importance of expanding financing tools within the country. He emphasized that the diversification of these tools is essential for the stock market to fulfill its role in the economy effectively. Mohammad Shirijian, the CBI official, pointed out that by diversifying financing tools, the market could help mitigate speculative and profit-driven activities that often dominate trading.



Shirijian elaborated on the role of the capital market as a critical institution for channeling capital into productive ventures. He stressed that to enhance the efficiency of resource allocation and boost productivity, financing must be directed towards enterprises. By doing so, the capital market can contribute to the growth of production sectors, supporting economic development and reducing reliance on speculative activities that do not add real value to the economy.

MENAFN14082024000045015839ID1108554358