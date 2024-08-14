Qatar Stock Exchange releases results of MSCI Quarterly Index Review

(MENAFN) The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) recently released the results of the August 2024 Index Review for the MSCI Equity Indexes. The review led to significant changes: Ooredoo was reclassified from the MSCI Qatar Large Cap Index to the MSCI Qatar Mid Cap Index, while the Qatari Investors Group was removed from the MSCI Qatar Small Cap Index. These adjustments will be effective following the market close on August 29, 2024.



The MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which includes 23 countries and represents 10 percent of the global market capitalization, undergoes a semi-annual review in May and November, along with a quarterly review in February and August. The reclassification, addition, or deletion of companies within these indices is determined by several factors, including foreign trading rates, trading volume, company size, share liquidity, and turnover rates on both monthly and annual bases.



Such changes in global indices impact international investors and portfolio managers. When companies are added to or reclassified within these indices, they typically experience increased demand from investors. This can significantly influence trading volumes and investment flows as companies that are elevated in classification or added to prominent indices become more attractive to global investors.



Overall, these adjustments reflect the dynamic nature of equity markets and highlight the importance of periodic reviews in maintaining the relevance and accuracy of global financial indices.

MENAFN14082024000045015839ID1108554328