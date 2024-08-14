Media reports Ukrainian drones utilized in African jihadist assaults
(MENAFN) According to Afrique Media, Ukrainian drones and sabotage units have been implicated in supporting jihadist insurgents in Mali. The report, which cites military sources and includes photographs of downed UAVs, suggests that these drones, identified as Ukrainian due to serial numbers and inscriptions, have been used in attacks against the Malian army. The wreckage displayed American-made parts and Ukrainian markings, indicating their origin.
The Malian military has reportedly confirmed the drones' Ukrainian roots, with pictures showing their distinct features. Additionally, Afrique media alleges that Ukrainian "special sabotage units" are working directly with insurgents to conduct covert operations against Malian forces and their allies, including Russian military contractors. The report also speculates that NATO countries might be involved, suggesting that Ukrainian activities in Mali could not be solely orchestrated by Kiev.
Le Monde previously reported that Ukraine has been involved with Malian rebels for some time, providing them with troops, strategic information, and drone training. This latest revelation adds a new dimension to the ongoing conflict, highlighting the complex web of international involvement in Mali's security situation.
