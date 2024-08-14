India achieves significant milestone in its defense capabilities

(MENAFN) India has achieved a significant milestone in its defense capabilities with the successful test-firing of an indigenously developed portable anti-tank guided missile. This missile, part of the third generation of the Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MP-ATGM) system, has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which spearheads the country’s efforts in weapon innovation.



The test took place at a field firing range in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, and marks a critical step towards finalizing the missile system. According to reports from ANI news agency, the performance of both the missile and its warhead was deemed impressive during initial trials held in April. These tests demonstrated the system’s effectiveness in targeting and destroying enemy tanks and armored vehicles.



Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the successful test, calling it a significant advancement towards India’s goal of achieving self-reliance in advanced defense technology. This development aligns with the broader initiative of the Indian government to enhance domestic production of military equipment and increase defense exports.



Since 2017, India has dramatically boosted its military exports, achieving a ten-fold increase. Last year, the country’s arms sales abroad reached 159 billion rupees (approximately USD1.8 billion). The current administration, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to expand this figure to 500 billion rupees (nearly USD6 billion) in the near future.



In the first quarter of the current financial year alone, defense exports surged by 78 percent compared to the same period last year. India now exports a wide range of military hardware, including missiles, advanced light helicopters, offshore patrol vessels, personal protective gear, surveillance systems, and radars to approximately 85 countries. The success of the MP-ATGM system underscores India’s growing prowess in the global arms market and its commitment to bolstering its defense industry.

MENAFN14082024000045015687ID1108554022