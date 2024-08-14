Trump, Musk conduct much-anticipated interview

(MENAFN) On Monday, former United States President Donald and tech mogul Elon Musk conducted a much-anticipated and unscripted interview on Musk’s social platform, X. The event, which Trump’s campaign dubbed the “interview of the century,” comes as the US presidential election approaches, positioning it as a key moment for discourse.



Musk had promoted the interview as an "unscripted" and "unlimited" conversation, promising a session rich in entertainment and open dialogue. He encouraged X users to engage by submitting questions and comments, enhancing the interactive nature of the discussion. The interview marked Trump's return to X, where he had been relatively inactive since Musk's takeover and his own reinstatement in 2022. Prior to this, Trump’s only post had been a photo of his mugshot following an arrest in Georgia last year.



The conversation between Trump and Musk drew substantial attention, including criticism from Trump’s and Musk’s detractors. European Union Commissioner Thierry Breton expressed concerns that the interview could lead to the spread of “harmful content” on X, potentially triggering investigations and fines. Breton's warning underscores the scrutiny X faces over content regulation, especially given the high-profile nature of the interview.



Overall, the event was billed as a significant moment in the lead-up to the election, reflecting both the political stakes and the ongoing debate about content management on social media platforms.

