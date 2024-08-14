Shiksha Launches Free IELTS Training For Indian Students Wanting To Study Abroad

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NOIDA, INDIA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Shiksha Study Abroad has launched a groundbreaking initiative in the study abroad - a free 1 Month IELTS training program. This innovative service aims to support students planning to study overseas without the burden of additional costs.The program, which began in early February 2024, has already benefited 1,000+ students. Shiksha Study Abroad reports an impressive 80% success rate, with participants achieving an average IELTS score of 6.5.Vivek Jain, Business Head at Shiksha, states, "This free IELTS training program underscores our commitment to making quality education accessible to all. We're proud to be the first in the industry to offer such comprehensive support at no cost."Key Features of the IELTS Training:Some of the key features of the Shiksha Study Abroad IELTS Training program typically include:* Live online classes are accessible from anywhere* 1 Month Free Training - Option to choose from Weekend and Weekday Batches* Instruction by experienced British Council and Cambridge-certified trainers* Coverage of all IELTS modules: Reading, Writing, Listening, and Speaking* Option for students to retake classes if needed at no cost* Mock Tests for the students to practice before the examShiksha Study Abroad's support extends beyond IELTS preparation. The platform offers a suite of Shiksha Counselling Services to assist students in their study abroad journey:* Free counselling for university and country selection* Application assistance for SOP/LOR/Resume* Extensive information on universities, courses, and scholarships* 'Rate My Chances' tool for admission probability assessmentWith 40 million annual visitors, Shiksha Study Abroad has established itself as a trusted resource in the study abroad sector. The platform facilitates applications to universities across 16 countries and processes approximately 2,000 plus applications annually.Students interested in the free online IELTS training program can visit exams/ielts/preparation for more information and register .Additional Services Include:* Application/Admission essay writing assistance* Financial counselling* Study Abroad CounsellingAbout Shiksha Study AbroadShiksha Study Abroad is an established vertical of Shiksha. It is dedicated to simplifying the study abroad process for Indian students who are planning to study abroad. The Study Abroad domain draws 40 million annual visitors and 3.5 million average monthly visitors. Students can find exhaustive information on universities, courses, exams, visas, and scholarships. You can also explore 'Rate My Chances,' which gives the probability of getting admission into a University based on different parameters.Students can use Shiksha Study Abroad's free and premium online counselling services to help them with the college application process for universities and colleges in 16 countries worldwide. The counselling service is growing, with a yearly average of 1500+ applications being processed.Counselling services provided by Shiksha Study Abroad include guidance with university/course shortlist, application submission and chase, application writing/editing services for SOP, LOR, Financial counselling service, Scholarships, and Visa interview preparation and application.Website:

