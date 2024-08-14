Iranian leader affirms right for state to punish Israel

(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has reaffirmed Iran’s intention to retaliate against Israel, accusing it of being responsible for the recent assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. This assertion was made during a phone call with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state, on Monday.



Pezeshkian described the killing of Haniyeh, who was the chief negotiator for Hamas in indirect ceasefire talks with Israel, as a “cowardly” act that violated both humanitarian and principles. The assassination occurred in Tehran in late July when Haniyeh was staying in a building that was struck by a short-range projectile. The incident happened during his visit to Iran for Pezeshkian's inauguration. Both Tehran and Hamas have pointed fingers at Israel for the assassination, though Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement.



In his conversation with Cardinal Parolin, Pezeshkian asserted that Iran “has the legitimate right” to retaliate against Israel for what he termed as aggression. He emphasized that international norms and regulations support the right of any country to respond to aggression. The Iranian president also criticized Western support for Israel and the international community’s silence on Israeli actions, arguing that this encouragement allows Israel to continue its alleged aggressions.



The assassination of Haniyeh has further escalated tensions between Tehran and West Jerusalem. Iran, which has been a key supporter of Hamas throughout the conflict in Gaza, has vowed to seek retribution. This conflict follows Israel's confirmation of its action against Fuad Shukr, a senior commander with Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed militant group based in Lebanon.

