(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir reiterated Moscow's steadfast support for Palestine during a meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday. The meeting, which is part of Abbas's three-day visit to Moscow, highlighted Russia's longstanding relationship with the Arab world and its deep-rooted ties with Palestine.



Putin expressed grave concern over the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, noting that the situation is dire with a significant impact on the civilian population, including many women and children. He attributed the current conflict to the neglect of international resolutions concerning the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. "To achieve a durable and reliable peace in the region, it is essential that all United Nations resolutions are implemented, especially the establishment of an independent Palestinian state," Putin emphasized. He affirmed that Russia's position on this issue has remained consistent despite changing political landscapes.



The Russian leader highlighted that the Gaza conflict has resulted in substantial casualties, with the United Nations reporting that the death toll has approached 40,000. In response to the crisis, Putin noted that Russia has dispatched approximately 700 tons of humanitarian aid to support the Palestinian people.



Abbas expressed gratitude to Russia, acknowledging the country as a cherished ally of Palestine. He also referenced the extensive number of United Nations resolutions on the Palestinian issue, noting that over 1,000 resolutions have been adopted by the General Assembly and the Security Council since 1947.



This reaffirmation of support comes at a time of heightened international attention to the situation in Gaza, underscoring Russia's commitment to advocating for Palestinian rights and addressing humanitarian concerns.

