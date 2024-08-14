US authorizes substantial arms sale to Israel

(MENAFN) The United States has authorized a substantial arms sale to Israel, marking a historic in the country’s military capabilities. The comprehensive USD20 billion deal, announced by the United States State Department on Tuesday, represents one of the largest military aid packages in recent history and underscores the deep strategic partnership between the two nations.



The proposed arms package includes several high-value components designed to enhance Israel’s defense and operational capabilities. At the core of the deal is the sale of advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles and F-15 fighter aircraft, with the total value exceeding USD18 billion. These advanced missile systems and fighter jets are crucial for maintaining Israel’s air superiority and bolstering its ability to intercept and neutralize aerial threats.



In addition to the aircraft and missiles, the deal features the sale of artillery shells valued at USD774.1 million. These shells will significantly augment Israel’s artillery capabilities, providing essential support for ground operations and enhancing its ability to engage targets with precision.



The arms package also includes a provision for the sale of tactical vehicles worth $583 million. These vehicles are designed to improve mobility and logistical support for Israeli forces, enabling them to operate more effectively in diverse and challenging environments.

In a letter addressed to Congress, the State Department emphasized that the arms deal is intended to enhance Israel’s capacity to address both current and future security threats. The sale aims to equip Israel with state-of-the-art technology and advanced weaponry that will strengthen its defensive and offensive capabilities.



The approval of this deal reflects the United States’ ongoing commitment to supporting Israel’s security and ensuring that it remains well-prepared to face a range of potential threats. The strategic investment is part of a broader United States policy to maintain regional stability and support its allies in the Middle East.



The arms deal not only underscores the close military and strategic ties between the United States and Israel but also highlights the United States role in shaping the security dynamics of the region. By providing advanced military equipment and technology, the United States aims to reinforce Israel’s deterrence capabilities and ensure its readiness to respond to emerging challenges.



Overall, this USD20 billion arms sale represents a significant boost to Israel’s military infrastructure and reflects the enduring partnership between the two nations in the realm of defense and security.

