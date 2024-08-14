Electronic payment systems in Jordan have achieve record high

(MENAFN) In the first seven months of this year, electronic payment systems in Jordan have achieved a record high, processing approximately 16.5 billion dinars. This significant increase reflects a substantial 56 percent rise from the same period last year when payments amounted to around 10.6 billion dinars.



A detailed review by "Al-Ghad" of the monthly reports from Jordan Payment and Clearing Systems Company (JoPAC) highlights this growth. The data indicates that the value of transactions through the three primary instant electronic payment systems in the local market—Click, Jumobi, and eFAWATEERcom—has reached this unprecedented level.



Among these systems, eFAWATEERcom has dominated the digital payment landscape, processing about 7.5 billion dinars, which represents approximately 46% of the total value. This service is primarily used for viewing and paying bills electronically. The Click and Jumobi systems, which facilitate money transfers and purchases, collectively processed around 6.1 billion dinars, accounting for 37 percent of the total transactions.



The increase in electronic payments is indicative of the growing adoption of digital financial services in Jordan, with about 7.8 million subscribers using these services via smartphone applications. The trend underscores a shift towards more convenient and efficient payment methods, contributing to a broader digital transformation in the financial sector.

MENAFN14082024000045015687ID1108553671