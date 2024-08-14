Azerbaijan Sees Drop In Oil Transport Through BTC

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

From January to July of this year, oil through Azerbaijan's primary pipelines decreased by 1.32%, totaling 22.771 million tons, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, a critical export route, represented 75.4% of this volume. However, oil through the pipeline fell by 2.54% during the period, reaching 17.167 million tons.

Of the oil transported via the BTC pipeline, 81.3% (13.953 million tons) was produced in Azerbaijan, while 18.7% (3.215 million tons) was imported from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

The BTC pipeline, operational since 2006, is a key route for Azerbaijan's energy exports. Spanning approximately 1,768 kilometers from Baku, Azerbaijan, through Tbilisi, Georgia, to Ceyhan, Turkey, it was designed to transport crude oil from the Caspian Sea region to international markets, circumventing Russia and providing a secure passage to the Mediterranean Sea.

The BTC pipeline plays a crucial role in exporting oil from Azerbaijan and its neighboring countries, bolstering regional energy security and economic development. Its strategic significance is highlighted by its capacity to handle large volumes of oil and its role in linking the Caspian region's energy markets with global markets.