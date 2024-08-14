Azerbaijan Sees Drop In Oil Transport Through BTC
From January to July of this year, oil transportation through
Azerbaijan's primary pipelines decreased by 1.32%, totaling 22.771
million tons, Azernews reports, citing the State
Statistics Committee.
The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, a critical export route,
represented 75.4% of this volume. However, oil transport through
the BTC pipeline fell by 2.54% during the period, reaching 17.167
million tons.
Of the oil transported via the BTC pipeline, 81.3% (13.953
million tons) was produced in Azerbaijan, while 18.7% (3.215
million tons) was imported from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.
The BTC pipeline, operational since 2006, is a key route for
Azerbaijan's energy exports. Spanning approximately 1,768
kilometers from Baku, Azerbaijan, through Tbilisi, Georgia, to
Ceyhan, Turkey, it was designed to transport crude oil from the
Caspian Sea region to international markets, circumventing Russia
and providing a secure passage to the Mediterranean Sea.
The BTC pipeline plays a crucial role in exporting oil from
Azerbaijan and its neighboring countries, bolstering regional
energy security and economic development. Its strategic
significance is highlighted by its capacity to handle large volumes
of oil and its role in linking the Caspian region's energy markets
with global markets.
