BREAKING: Actor Darshan And Gang's Judicial Custody Extended To August 28 In Renukaswamy Murder Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a significant development in the Renukaswamy murder case, the Bengaluru court has extended the judicial custody of all accused, including prominent Darshan Thoogudeepa, until August 28. The extension follows a remand application filed by the Kamakshi Palya Police, seeking more time to investigate the case.

The court's decision is based on several key considerations:

- Substantial evidence has linked the accused to the crime, with a scrutiny of their involvement.

- Authorities assert that all individuals charged in the case were involved in the criminal activity.

- Scientific evidence collected has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), with final reports still awaited.

- Additional cases related to this matter are under investigation, requiring further judicial oversight.

- Statements from several circumstantial witnesses under Section 164 of the Indian Penal Code are still pending.

- Concerns have been raised about potential intimidation or coercion of the deceased's family, affecting the integrity of the case.

- Additional FSL reports are anticipated to provide further insights into the case.

- The Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) is expected to provide more reports on the technical evidence.

- The case involves 17 accused individuals, including Darshan Thoogudeepa, with evidence implicating them all.

- A detailed investigation into each accused's specific role in the crime is ongoing, requiring more time for thorough examination.

- Concerns exist that granting bail to influential or wealthy accused could lead to evidence destruction or witness intimidation.