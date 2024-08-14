Gas Transport Through Azerbaijan's Main Pipelines Slightly Decreases
From January to July of this year, Azerbaijan's main gas
pipelines transported 23.869 billion cubic meters of gas,
Azernews reports citing the State Statistics
Committee.
This represents a slight decrease of 0.5% compared to the same
period last year.
During this period, the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum South Caucasus
Pipeline handled 56.2% of the total gas transportation.
Specifically, 13.423 billion cubic meters of gas were transported
through this pipeline, marking a 5.4% increase compared to July
2023.
The South Caucasus Pipeline, which began operations in late
2006, transports gas from the Shah Deniz gas-condensate field in
the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan, Georgia,
and Turkiye.
Initially, it facilitated gas transport from the field's first
phase. Since the summer of 2018, it has also been used to deliver
gas from the second phase of the Shah Deniz field to Turkiye via
the TANAP pipeline, following an expansion of the South Caucasus
Pipeline.
