Ambassador: Pakistani Embassy Is Determined To Do Everything Possible To Deepen Cooperation With Baku

Fatima Latifova
The relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan stem from a long
history of friendship and cooperation. These relations are
primarily developed in the political, energy, and military fields.
Both countries support each other on the international stage, and
this was particularly evident when Pakistan supported Azerbaijan's
stance during the former Garabagh conflict between Azerbaijan and
Armenia. Pakistan is one of the few countries that does not
recognize Armenia as an independent state, which is a testament to
the strong ties between Baku and Islamabad.
The leaders of Azerbaijan and Pakistan regularly meet to support
each other and discuss cooperation on strategic issues. Political
cooperation is especially evident in international organizations
such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the
United Nations (UN).
The official visit of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev to
Pakistan, where he was given a ceremonial welcome, is a significant
event that highlights the deep friendship between the two
countries. The high level of respect and honor shown to President
Ilham Aliyev during the welcoming ceremony demonstrates the
importance Pakistan places on its relations with Azerbaijan.
Cultural exhibitions and various events between Azerbaijan and
Pakistan are regularly organized. These events strengthen the
friendship between the peoples and showcase the cultural richness
of both countries. Today, Pakistan's Independence Day was
celebrated in Baku.
It should be noted that the event was attended by the staff of
the Pakistani Embassy in Azerbaijan, members of the Pakistani
community, and Azerbaijani citizens. The event began with the
raising of the Pakistani national flag. Later, messages from
Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz
Sharif, emphasizing the importance of this day for the people of
Pakistan, were read out to the participants.
In his speech, Pakistan's newly appointed ambassador to
Azerbaijan, Qasim Mohiuddin, wished peace and prosperity to his
people, stressing the importance of security for them. He also
mentioned the significant importance of the historical friendship
between the peoples of Pakistan and Azerbaijan.
The ambassador shared his thoughts on COP29, stating, "Pakistan
is ready to support Azerbaijan in the high-level organization of
COP29. COP29 is a significant event for Azerbaijan. We are ready to
provide every opportunity and support to Azerbaijan for the
successful organization of this international event."
In his statement to the media, Ambassador Qasim Mohiuddin also
touched on the participation of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz
Sharif in the COP29 event.
Qasim Mohiuddin also spoke about the planned visit of Pakistan's
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Azerbaijan for COP29 and discussed
the efforts that will be made to develop cooperation between the
two countries during this visit.
"Pakistan is interested in discussions and cooperation on
environmental and climate issues and is ready to provide all
possible support to Azerbaijan within the framework of COP," the
Ambassador stated.
Recall that Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, will host the 2024
UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) for the first time in
the region from November 11–22, 2024. The decision was made at the
plenary session of COP28 on December 11. Azerbaijan successfully
participated in the COP28 held in Abu Dhabi last year.
Azerbaijan will take the opportunity to bring heads of state and
governments, civil society organisations, business, and
international institutions together in the South Caucasus to
discuss climate change, measures to accelerate the implementation
of the Paris Agreement, and focus on long-term climate strategies
and goals.
It is worth noting that Azerbaijan confirmed its commitment to
reduce the emission of greenhouse gases by 35 percent by 2030 and
increase this target by 40 percent by 2050. Fulfilling the
commitments under the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015 and actively
working in this regard are priority issues for the government of
Azerbaijan.
The ambassador also mentioned the latest state visit of
President Ilham Aliyev to Pakistan and added that based on the
results of the meeting, the embassy is paying special attention to
the obligations in the direction of expanding cooperation with
Azerbaijan.
"The friendship between Pakistan and Azerbaijan is very
important. Recently, President Ilham Aliyev made a state visit to
Pakistan. I hope that the Azerbaijani Embassy in Pakistan, as well
as ourselves, will do everything possible to further expand
cooperation in the fields of economy, defense, education, and
people-to-people connections. Pakistan has always stood by
Azerbaijan, especially on the Garabagh issue. We will work to
further develop cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan."
