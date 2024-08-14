Ambassador: Pakistani Embassy Is Determined To Do Everything Possible To Deepen Cooperation With Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan stem from a long history of friendship and cooperation. These relations are primarily developed in the political, energy, and military fields. Both countries support each other on the international stage, and this was particularly evident when Pakistan supported Azerbaijan's stance during the former Garabagh conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Pakistan is one of the few countries that does not recognize Armenia as an independent state, which is a testament to the strong ties between Baku and Islamabad.

The leaders of Azerbaijan and Pakistan regularly meet to support each other and discuss cooperation on strategic issues. Political cooperation is especially evident in international organizations such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United Nations (UN).

The official visit of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev to Pakistan, where he was given a ceremonial welcome, is a significant event that highlights the deep friendship between the two countries. The high level of respect and honor shown to President Ilham Aliyev during the welcoming ceremony demonstrates the importance Pakistan places on its relations with Azerbaijan.

Cultural exhibitions and various events between Azerbaijan and Pakistan are regularly organized. These events strengthen the friendship between the peoples and showcase the cultural richness of both countries. Today, Pakistan's Independence Day was celebrated in Baku.

It should be noted that the event was attended by the staff of the Pakistani Embassy in Azerbaijan, members of the Pakistani community, and Azerbaijani citizens. The event began with the raising of the Pakistani national flag. Later, messages from Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, emphasizing the importance of this day for the people of Pakistan, were read out to the participants.

In his speech, Pakistan's newly appointed ambassador to Azerbaijan, Qasim Mohiuddin, wished peace and prosperity to his people, stressing the importance of security for them. He also mentioned the significant importance of the historical friendship between the peoples of Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

The ambassador shared his thoughts on COP29, stating, "Pakistan is ready to support Azerbaijan in the high-level organization of COP29. COP29 is a significant event for Azerbaijan. We are ready to provide every opportunity and support to Azerbaijan for the successful organization of this international event."

In his statement to the media, Ambassador Qasim Mohiuddin also touched on the participation of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the COP29 event.

Qasim Mohiuddin also spoke about the planned visit of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Azerbaijan for COP29 and discussed the efforts that will be made to develop cooperation between the two countries during this visit.

"Pakistan is interested in discussions and cooperation on environmental and climate issues and is ready to provide all possible support to Azerbaijan within the framework of COP," the Ambassador stated.

Recall that Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, will host the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) for the first time in the region from November 11–22, 2024. The decision was made at the plenary session of COP28 on December 11. Azerbaijan successfully participated in the COP28 held in Abu Dhabi last year.

Azerbaijan will take the opportunity to bring heads of state and governments, civil society organisations, business, and international institutions together in the South Caucasus to discuss climate change, measures to accelerate the implementation of the Paris Agreement, and focus on long-term climate strategies and goals.

It is worth noting that Azerbaijan confirmed its commitment to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases by 35 percent by 2030 and increase this target by 40 percent by 2050. Fulfilling the commitments under the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015 and actively working in this regard are priority issues for the government of Azerbaijan.

The ambassador also mentioned the latest state visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Pakistan and added that based on the results of the meeting, the embassy is paying special attention to the obligations in the direction of expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan.

"The friendship between Pakistan and Azerbaijan is very important. Recently, President Ilham Aliyev made a state visit to Pakistan. I hope that the Azerbaijani Embassy in Pakistan, as well as ourselves, will do everything possible to further expand cooperation in the fields of economy, defense, education, and people-to-people connections. Pakistan has always stood by Azerbaijan, especially on the Garabagh issue. We will work to further develop cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan."