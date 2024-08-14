Trump, Musk X chat faces technical issues, but highlights potential collaboration

(MENAFN) Former President Donald Trump, who is currently campaigning for the Republican presidential nomination, engaged in a highly anticipated conversation with billionaire Elon Musk on the X platform. However, the chat faced significant technical difficulties, including a 40-minute delay before it commenced and over two hours of discussion. The delay was a setback for both Musk’s social and Trump’s campaign, which has been struggling to maintain momentum against Vice President Kamala Harris, who recently replaced President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee.



Musk attributed the delay to a cyberattack, without providing concrete evidence, and hinted that Trump’s political opponents might have been involved. Trump, on his part, framed the delay as a sign of substantial interest in the event, noting that approximately 1.3 million listeners tuned in. During the discussion, Musk suggested he would be willing to take up an official position if Trump were to win a second term, and expressed a desire to help establish a government commission to oversee effective use of taxpayer money. Trump endorsed the idea, praising Musk as “the best cost-effective person in the world.”



The conversation largely resembled a Trump rally, with Musk, the world’s richest man, serving as a facilitator. Despite his longstanding criticism of electric vehicles, Trump lauded Tesla’s cars as "fantastic" and commended Musk’s intellect, expressing admiration for his work in various fields, including space exploration, infrastructure, and electric cars.



