Ukraine Intercepts 17 Shahed Drones Overnight Wed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 17 of the 23 Shahed kamikaze drones Russia launched in the early hours of Wednesday, August 14.

That's according to the Air Force Command , Ukrinform reports

“Overnight August 14, 2024, Russian ivaders launched two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the airspace over Russia's Belgorod region and 23 attack UAVs of the Shahed type from the areas of Chauda (Crimea), Yeisk, and Kursk (Russia),” the report reads.

Seventeen enemy drones were shot down over Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zhytomyr regions by mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces, aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, and e-warfare capabilities.

