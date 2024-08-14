Enemy Shelling In Kherson Region Leaves Six Civilians Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of Wednesday, August 14, the Russian invasion shelled the city of Kherson and its suburbs, injuring six residents.

That's according to the chief of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin , Ukrinform reports.

According to the official, since the very morning, "Russian have been pummeling Kherson and the suburbs."

Around 6:00, three people who were at home at the time of the attack were injured. These are a 39-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter, as well as a 41-year-old man.

The child and woman were hospitalized with explosive injuries and contusions. The woman also sustained a back injury. The man received medical assistance on the spot.

At 5:00, Russian troops attacked Kindyka, where a few households were affected. Two residents suffered injuries. The ambulance team took a woman, 49, and a man, 58, to hospital with contusions, blast injuries and shrapnel wounds, Prokudin emphasized.

In addition, a resident of Antonivka, 59, appealed for medical assistance after suffering shrapnel wounds to his forearm and lower leg amid enemy shelling.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 13, the Russian military launched strikes on 17 settlements across Kherson region, leaving six people wounded.