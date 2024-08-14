National Fashion Designer Demonstrates Her Collection In Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Fashion designer Gulnara Khalilova has demonstrated at Fashion and Culture Week in Cappadocia, Turkiye, Azernews reports.

The guests were presented with collections of more than thirty international designers.

Gulnara Khalilova's collections "Miniatür" and "Cizgi", which showcase medieval sketches, carpet patterns, Karabakh motifs, the symbol of Azerbaijan - pomegranate, guram, silk works, aroused particular interest of the guests and were greeted with a storm of applause.

Note that Gulnara Khalilova is the head of the Center for National Clothing of Azerbaijan, a member of the Eurasian Association of Ethnodesigners, PhD in Art Criticism, founder of the Cizgi brand.

Her collections have been successfully demonstrated at Fashion Weeks and other international events in the USA, Great Britain, Sweden, Austria, Romania, Turkiye, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, Norway, Serbia and other countries.

