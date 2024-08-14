National Fashion Designer Demonstrates Her Collection In Turkiye
Fashion designer Gulnara Khalilova has demonstrated at Fashion
and Culture Week in Cappadocia, Turkiye, Azernews
reports.
The guests were presented with collections of more than thirty
international designers.
Gulnara Khalilova's collections "Miniatür" and "Cizgi", which
showcase medieval sketches, carpet patterns, Karabakh motifs, the
symbol of Azerbaijan - pomegranate, guram, silk works, aroused
particular interest of the guests and were greeted with a storm of
applause.
Note that Gulnara Khalilova is the head of the Center for
National Clothing of Azerbaijan, a member of the Eurasian
Association of Ethnodesigners, PhD in Art Criticism, founder of the
Cizgi brand.
Her collections have been successfully demonstrated at Fashion
Weeks and other international events in the USA, Great Britain,
Sweden, Austria, Romania, Turkiye, Russia, China, Kazakhstan,
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, Norway, Serbia and other
countries.
