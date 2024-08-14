BREAKING: Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin Removed From Office After Constitutional Violation Ruling

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a landmark decision, Thailand's Constitutional Court on Wednesday voted to disqualify Prime Srettha Thavisin, ruling that he violated ethical standards by appointing an individual with a criminal conviction to a cabinet position. The court's ruling, with a 5-4 vote, results in the immediate termination of all remaining ministerial positions within the Srettha administration.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Phumtham Wechayachai will assume the role of acting prime minister during this period of transition. The lower house of parliament is expected to select a new prime minister from the pool of candidates nominated by parties prior to last year's election. Candidates must secure the support of more than 25 MPs to be considered for the role.

The Constitutional Court's decision comes less than a year into Srettha Thavisin's tenure, amid growing political and economic uncertainty in Thailand. Srettha, a real estate tycoon with no prior political experience, faced allegations of constitutional breach for appointing Pichit Chuenban, a lawyer with a past criminal conviction, to his cabinet. Chuenban had been briefly imprisoned in 2008 for contempt of court, though allegations of bribery were never substantiated.

Srettha has consistently denied wrongdoing, asserting that his appointments were made in good faith and in line with the needs of the country. "We've done our best and have submitted closing statements. I've set up plans based on the people's needs and the caretaker PM can consider them," Srettha stated prior to the verdict.

The ruling adds to Thailand's history of political upheaval, marked by frequent coups and judicial interventions that have repeatedly destabilized the country's governance. Just last week, the Constitutional Court dissolved the anti-establishment Move Forward Party, further intensifying the political landscape.

The timing of the court's decision poses significant challenges for Thailand's economy. The government had projected a modest 2.7% growth rate for 2024, and the country's stock market has underperformed, with a 17% decline year-to-date.

Political analysts suggest that while the transition may cause temporary disruptions, the Pheu Thai party, led by Srettha, remains a dominant force with 314 seats in the coalition. Olarn Thinbangtieo, deputy dean of Burapha University's faculty of political science and law, commented,“The government will still have 314 seats – the coalition remains united. There may be some impact on confidence, but that would be in the short term.”

Potential candidates for the new prime ministerial role include Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra; former justice minister Chaikasem Nitisiri; interior minister and deputy premier Anutin Charnvirakul; energy minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga; and Prawit Wongsuwon, a former army chief known for his involvement in past coups.