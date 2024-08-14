Major trends in the forecast period include the use of automated mobile robots, technological advancements in the parcel and postal automation industry, data management through data analytics, use of AI in parcel sorting.



The parcel and postal automation systems market is expected to experience growth due to the increasing volume of packages and shipments. Packages and shipments refer to the process of preparing, transporting, and delivering goods from one location to another, with packages being individual units containing items and shipments representing collective consignments of packages sent together to a common destination.

The rise in package and shipment numbers is driven by the growth of e-commerce, supported by technological advancements and changing consumer preferences, leading to a higher demand for logistics services globally. Parcel and postal automation systems are utilized in handling packages and shipments to streamline sorting, tracking, and delivery processes through advanced technologies, ensuring efficient operations and timely deliveries. For example, in 2023, the total US parcel volume increased by 0.5% compared to the previous year, reaching 21.7 billion units, as reported by Pitney Bowes Inc.'s parcel shipping index. Consequently, the surge in package and shipment volumes is fueling the growth of the parcel and postal automation systems market.

Key players in the parcel and postal automation systems market are concentrating on adopting advanced technologies such as robot-based parcel sortation technology to gain a competitive advantage. This cutting-edge system employs autonomously guided robots to streamline parcel sorting in logistics operations. These robots can process thousands of parcels per hour, significantly enhancing order throughput speed and reducing error rates to nearly zero.

For instance, in January 2024, Viettel Post (VTPost), a logistics company in Vietnam, implemented fully automated robot-based parcel sortation technology by deploying 160 LiBiao 'Mini Yellow' autonomous guided robots at its storage and distribution hub in Hanoi. This new sorting system enables VTPost to process approximately 6,000 parcels per hour, handling various sizes, weights, and shapes efficiently. With over 1,000 destination chutes, when the robots reach the assigned chute, they halt, deposit the parcel, return to the induction station for another order, and repeat the process.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Markets Covered:



by Component: Hardware; Services; Software

by Technology: Delivery Barcode Sorter; Facer Canceller System by Application: Courier, Express, and Parcels; Government Postal

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

