Did Darshan Thoogudeepa Faint In Bengaluru Jail? Actors Facing Health Issues Post Renuka Swamy Murder Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Darshan Thoogudeepa has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons since being detained in connection with the Renuka Swamy murder case in June of this year. While the is now in a Bengaluru jail, it has been stated that his has deteriorated recently, causing him to faint. According to Money Control, Darshan had been feeling poorly for a few days before fainting in jail.

While reports of Darshan's health scared his admirers, it was later discovered that the is doing well. Meanwhile, new information concerning his health status is expected.

Darshan has been in jail for more than two months. He was detained on June 11 and is being investigated in connection with the Renuka Swamy murder investigation. Swamy was discovered dead in Bengaluru on June 8, 2024. He apparently worked at an Apollo Pharmacy facility in Chitradurga. Renuka allegedly sent nasty texts to Kannada actress Pavithra Gowad, a friend of Darshan's. Renuka Swamy was killed, and his corpse was allegedly thrown in a canal near Kamaksshipalya, Bengaluru, in front of Darshan. Eight of the accused have allegedly implicated Darshan, stating he was present during Renuka Swamy's attack.

Meanwhile, it was recently found that Darshan is losing weight and becoming pale within the prison. According to reports, the actor spends the most of his time reading books in his room. The literature include the Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana, Mahabharata, and memoirs of figures such as Yogi and Vivekananda. According to other claims, director Tarun Sudheer reportedly sent two books to the actor.

Previously, Vijayalakshmi, Darshan's wife, made her first comment after meeting the actor in jail. She discussed her encounter with Darshan, claiming that he had encouraged his admirers to remain calm.“Call for all our Celebrities – You all know how much Darshan loves you. It is sad that we are in this situation today and that we have to stay at a distance from him. I have spoken to him in detail about the situation outside and it has touched his heart. He has urged all his celebrities to stay calm and focus on doing good deeds and he is sure that he will be part of your prayers,” Vijayalakshmi wrote in Kannada.

Several actors, including Telugu star Naga Shaurya, Bigg Boss OTT Kannada celebrity Sonu Gowda, Rachita Ram, and Anusha Rai, have shown their support for Darshan.

