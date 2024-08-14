Fashion Trust Arabia's ETA Prize 2024 Finalists Revealed

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Fashion Trust Arabia (FTA), a non-profit organisation, revealed the finalists of the FTA Prize 2024 set to be held in Marrakech in line with the Years of Culture Qatar - Morocco 2024.

Qatar Museums (QM) stated that the FTA Advisory Board selected 18 emerging talents that applied from across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) for a chance to win one of the six FTA awards this year. The four finalists for the Guest Country (Spain) Award were also revealed.

QM highlighted the role of the Years of Culture Initiative in promoting international cultural exchanges by establishing an impactful and lasting partnership between Qatar and other countries around the world, in addition to promoting mutual respect, deepening understanding among cultures, and bringing diverse communities together through shared experiences. The finalists will present their work to a special jury in Marrakech on 24 October, where the seven winners will be announced at the FTA Prize 2024 ceremony that same evening.

The winning designers will receive a prize between $100,000 and $200,000 depending on the size of their business, with $50,000 for the Franca Sozzani Debut Talent Award.