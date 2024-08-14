Pentagon Not Commenting On Ukraine's Operation In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. Department of Defense is not commenting on Ukraine's offensive operation in Russia's Kursk region.

Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said this at a briefing on Tuesday, August 13, Ukrinform reports.

"That's really something for the Ukrainians to talk to. I'd refer you to them to talk about their operations," Ryder said, when asked whether Washington sees the Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region as a military operation or a raid.

The general added that the U.S. Department of Defense was in contact with Ukrainian counterparts to get additional details in terms of their objectives as it relates to their operation.

Ryder was also asked whether Russia has redeployed its troops from the front lines in eastern Ukraine to defend its borders near Kursk.

"I don't have anything to provide on that. Again, I'd refer you to the Russian Ministry of Defense," Ryder said, adding that the Pentagon is keeping an eye on the movements of invading Russian forces in Ukraine.

"Our focus at the end of the day when it comes to Ukraine is supporting Ukraine and its ability to defend its sovereign territory and to take back sovereign territory within Ukraine," he said.