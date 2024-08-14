ACC, Uzbek Delegation Discuss Boosting Trade Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Amman Chamber of Commerce discussed on Tuesday, with a delegation from the of Foreign Affairs and the Committee on Religious Affairs in Uzbekistan, ways to enhance bilateral trade exchange through the exchange of information about goods and products in both friendly countries.

According to a statement from the chamber, the Second Vice President of the "Amman Chamber of Commerce," Bahjat Hamdan, emphasised the depth of bilateral relations in various fields and the need to strengthen them, particularly in the economic fields, such as tourism, pharmaceuticals, education, and cultural exchange.

He mentioned that the possibility of organising a "Jordanian-Uzbek" business forum in the capital, Tashkent, in early 2025 was discussed. This forum aims to enable the private sector in both countries to benefit from available opportunities to achieve economic goals and mutual interests.

He added that the chamber will form a trade delegation consisting of businessmen from specific sectors to visit Uzbekistan, stressing the importance of exchange visits between traders and business owners to explore economic potential.

Director General of the Amman Chamber of Commerce Hisham Dweik emphasised the importance of expanding cooperation and coordination frameworks with their counterpart in Tashkent, reflecting positively on economic relations and increasing trade exchange. He also called for the exchange of more Uzbek goods and products, such as organic fruits and grains like "almonds, walnuts, and hazelnuts," among other products.

For his part, the head of the Uzbek delegation, Sirajuddin Shamsiddinov, said that the visit aims to strengthen trade cooperation between Jordan and Uzbekistan, highlighting the depth of bilateral relations and the economic potentials of both countries, as well as the diversity of goods and products.

He praised the development witnessed by the Kingdom in several economic fields, most notably pharmaceuticals, chemicals, services such as "information technology," banking, and tourism. He also emphasised the necessity of holding joint economic events that enhance bilateral economic cooperation and increase trade exchange.