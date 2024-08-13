Kuwait Cabinet Mourns Passing Of Sheikh Salem Al-Ali

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 13 (KUNA) -- The cabinet expressed sincere condolences to the Amir Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad and Al-Sabah family for the passing away of His Highness the Commander of Kuwait National Guard Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Salem Al-Sabah yesterday.

Sheikh Salem offered, during his lifetime, countless contributions and services to the homeland and the citizens, the cabinet recalled during its weekly session, held at Bayan Palace on Tuesday under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

The meeting heard a presentation by Minster of Public Works and Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Dr. Noura Mohammad Al-Meshaan on the project to develop Al-Mubarkiya marketplace, according to statements by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Abdullah Al-Mousherji.

The project aims to build a hotel with a classical architecture, a shopping complex, a parking lot and numerous facilities at the site.

Minister of Social Affairs, Labor, Family and Childhood Affairs and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Dr. Amthal Hadi Al-huwailah briefed the meeting on the activities of the committee on national cooperative projects, including the cooperatives' center for addiction treatment, the cooperatives' center for pediatric hereditary disease treatment, and the social care complex.

The cabinet session approved the minutes of the higher committee on verification of Kuwaiti citizenship, including citizenship withdrawal cases under Act 15 (1959) and the subsequent amendments.

Based on the recommendations of the ministerial committee on legal affairs, the cabinet decided to: Approve a draft bills to amend Act 16 (1960), Act 31 (1970) and the Penal Code 16 (1960) to toughen the penalties for aggression on civil servants and prohibit dropping of complaints or barring reconciliation with aggressor; Approve a draft bill to amend Act 35 (1976) on real estate lease; And approve a draft bill to amend Act 20 (1981) on setting up a circuit court for quick handling administrative disputes.

The cabinet agreed to present the draft bills to His Highness the Amir for final endorsement.

The cabinet also heard a presentation by Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Adel Mohammad Al-Adwani on the preparations for the 2024-2025 educational year, including the school rehabilitation and maintenance works across the country. (end) tab