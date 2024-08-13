Clearcreek Siding Offers Custom, Concrete-Based Log Siding Alternative

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Springfield, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Springfield, Missouri -

Based in the heart of the Midwest, ClearCreek Siding brings old-fashioned values and work ethics to their Concrete Log and Timber Siding manufacturing. They proudly announce their continued commitment to providing high-quality, durable, and visually stunning siding solutions with an expanded national marketing campaign. With over two decades of experience, ClearCreek Siding has become a trusted name in the industry, known for its excellence, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction.

About ClearCreek Siding

Founded in 2001 by Kevin Cross, ClearCreek Siding has completed hundreds of beautifully designed projects throughout the United States and Canada. Their products are manufactured locally in Springfield, Missouri, ensuring quality and supporting the local economy by employing skilled tradesmen from the surrounding community.

Innovative and Durable Log Siding Alternative

ClearCreek Siding offers a wide range of benefits with their Concrete Log and Timber Siding:

Light Weight & Impact Resistant: Light enough to be easily handled for installation, but designed to withstand the toughest conditions, including cold weather and high winds while the Class 1/A Fire Rating makes it resistant to many wildfire conditions.

Limited Lifetime Warranty: ClearCreek Siding stands by their product with a warranty that is transferable to future property owners. The concrete construction makes this a durable building exterior.

Nationwide Delivery: Making their products accessible to homeowners and businesses across the country. Homeowners get a free sample, and the in-house staff uses the client's home plans to provide an accurate estimate of how much material is needed.

Fast Production: The efficient team can produce siding for a house in as little as 5 weeks. This short turnaround time makes it easy for general contractors to meet expectations and stay on target with their building timeframes.

R-8 Insulation Value: The built-in insulation value reduces drafts, improves energy efficiency, and reduces heating bills.

No Maintenance & Hail Damage Resistant: Ensures long-lasting beauty and durability with minimal upkeep. This makes the siding a top choice for vacation homes and lakeside cabins.

A Commitment to Quality and Customer Satisfaction

ClearCreek Siding's mission is to provide homeowners with siding options that enhance the beauty of their homes and stand the test of time. They offer five beautiful, realistic standard colors and four styles of Log and Timber siding to choose from, all designed to perform in the worst of conditions. Their siding systems feature a complete array of trims, including window sills, head trim, outside and inside corners, and custom specialty trim at affordable prices.

When clients seek an estimate, they receive a full-price package that includes all of the accessories needed to install the siding. This all-in pricing eliminates surprises and helps the project stay on budget.

Why Choose ClearCreek Siding

Comprehensive System: All materials needed for your project are included in the quote, including fasteners, caulk, accessory blocks, sills, headers, corners, and custom trim.

Easy Installation: The system is designed for anyone with general carpentry knowledge to install with little guidance.

Customer-Centric Approach: From the moment you contact ClearCreek Siding to the completion of your project, their team of professionals ensures a seamless and stress-free experience.

Kevin Cross, owner of ClearCreek Siding, sums up the benefit clients enjoy when they choose ClearCreek Siding: "Our customers are either new construction or have an existing log structure and they want a replacement that is more durable. They often come to us because the elements, insects or woodpeckers are damaging their current wood siding. We provide a long-lasting, easy-to-install siding option that increases R-value and home value."

For 2025, new product designs are being developed. Interested customers can get free product samples shipped to them by filling out a form on their website.

Contact Information

ClearCreek Siding

Phone:417-862-9511

Email: ...

Website:

###

For more information about ClearCreek Siding, contact the company here:

ClearCreek Siding

Kevin Cross

(417) 862-9558

...

4436 W Manufacturers St, Springfield, MO 65803

CONTACT: Kevin Cross