Monitored Therapeutics Announces Revolutionary Diagnostic Tool For Primary Care

DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Monitored Therapeutics, Inc. (MTI), a Digital company focused on end-to-end respiratory solutions, is pleased to announce the release of its complete Respiratory Evaluation solution for Primary Care Physicians (PCPs).

With the number of practicing pulmonologists falling by almost 3% per year, there is a real need for triaging lung disease in the PCP's office so that pulmonogists only need to see patients with more severe disease. The solution uses an optimized, and semi-automated workflow that collects a patient's respiratory history, which is coupled with pulse oximetry and pre and post bronchodilator spirometry, provides a diagnostic clinical impression based on ATS/ERS Interpretive Strategies for Lung Function Tests.

A number of Physician Organizations have piloted the technology and have acknowledged the advantages of having MTI's avatar-assisted technology coach patients through the pulmonary function testing. The clinical impression generated after the test provides an impression of the patient's lung dysfunction as well as the severity, while providing GINA or ATS suggested disease classes of treatment drugs and the next steps of management including remote monitoring if required.

“Primary care offices have always faced two challenges – trained personnel needed to coach patient's through pre-post spirometry testing and the required expertise to properly assess the results”, Michael Taylor, MTI's Chief Executive Officer, stated.“Not only does our solution solve those issues, it also suggests“what's next” in the treatment of patients with respiratory disease. And as hospital PFT labs are extremely backlogged, we support PCP's in caring for their mild to severe patients in a timely manner to prevent ED visits or hospitalizations”.

About Monitored Therapeutics, Inc.

Monitored Therapeutics is a digital health company built to empower providers with end-to-end solutions to easily evaluate, monitor, and care for their patients. Our solutions focus on the respiratory care continuum - not just a portion of it - so providers can deliver the best care for patients no matter where they are in their healthcare journey and how it evolves. The company's mission is to improve the quality of life of respiratory patients by increasing patient engagement and promoting drug adherence while simultaneously reducing healthcare costs.

GoClinic and MTI's complete Respiratory Evaluation solution is now available for distribution.

