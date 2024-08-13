DG Matrix Admitted To Open Compute Project Foundation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DG Matrix Announces Acceptance to Open Compute Project

Open Compute Project (OCP) Enables DG Matrix to Drive Innovation for the AI Data Center Ecosystem with Breakthrough Power Router

- Haroon InamRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Open Compute Project (OCP) Foundation, the leading open-source alliance to innovate datacenter technology, formally admitted DG Matrix , Inc., a global leader in high-power, high-efficiency datacenter power-electronics equipment, to join the OCP.OCP members represent commercialization opportunities for areas that the OCP Foundation has deemed strategic, including Power Supply, Optical Interconnects, Chiplets, CXL Memory Pools, Liquid Cooling, Security and Sustainability. These areas were identified as being key to the build-out of sustainable and secure large-scale computational infrastructures that will be needed for compute intensive applications with very large data sets such as Artificial Intelligence and High-Performance Computing.Following an in-depth selection process of interviewing all candidate companies, becoming a member allows DG Matrix to participate in the OCP Community. This includes benefits such as presenting products at OCP events (e.g., OCP Summit) listing products at the OCP marketplace, and using OCP certification marks.“Making it easy and beneficial for startups to participate in the OCP Community provides another source of innovation that the OCP can tap. The new OCP startup members allow the OCP Community to continually develop new and adjacent communities to maintain the OCP Community as a dominant force for change. This is fundamental to our mission of being a catalyst for taking the latest innovations developed by at scale data center operators and making them available to all," said Cliff Grossner Ph.D., VP Market Intelligence and Innovation at the Open Compute Project Foundation.“We are thrilled to join the OCP Community to drive technology innovation within the AI datacenter ecosystem. Our Power Blade and Power Router solutions address the urgent need of AI data centers for high-power, high-efficiency power-electronics equipment. This membership helps accelerate the Net Zero trajectory of the datacenter industry,” said Haroon Inam, CEO of DG Matrix.About Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP), Inc.:The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) was initiated by Facebook in 2011 with a mission to apply the benefits of open source and open collaboration to hardware and rapidly increase the pace of innovation in, near, and around the data center's networking equipment, general purpose and GPU servers, storage devices and appliances, and scalable rack designs. OCP's collaboration model is being applied beyond the data center, helping to advance the telecom industry & EDGE infrastructure. To learn more, visit .About DG Matrix:DG Matrix is revolutionizing the power-electronics industry with its ultra-compact, versatile, and exceptionally reliable solutions, designed to enable electrification everywhere. The DG Matrix transformational multi-port architecture allows for universal applications such as empowering AI datacenter users worldwide to power anything using any energy source. At the same time, DG Matrix' industry-leading power density and efficiency enable low total cost of ownership. DG Matrix is backed by a team of experienced executives, leaders, engineers, and advisors with deep industry expertise of more than 500 years. Learn more at .

