Work On Balidan Stambh In Srinagar Completed: CEO SSCL

Srinagar- Work on the Balidan Stambh or the martyr's memorial, a Srinagar Smart City Ltd. project has been completed at the historic Pratap Park in Lal Chowk, Chief Executive Officer, SSCL, Dr Ovais Ahmad said on Tuesday, urging everyone to visit the site on August 15 to pay homage the martyrs.

Work on Balidan Stambh, the first-ever martyrs memorial situated in the heart of the city, began in June last year following the foundation stone laid by the Union Home Amit Shah.

The project, according to Dr. Ovais, was supposed to be finished by August 15, India's Independence Day, and that a full-dress rehearsal was held at the Balidan Stambh ahead of the main function.

“It is a very significant accomplishment for all those involved in this project, especially the SSCL team, from inception to conclusion. Now that Independence Day celebrations could also be held here, I invite everyone to visit Balidan Stambh to feel the positive energy,” Dr Ovais told the media at Pratap Park.

Shaped on a soldier's rifle, Balidan Stambh is 60 meters high. 52 pillars throughout the nation bear the names of 4877 martyrs. The 543 servicemen who lost their lives during the Kargil war are honored by some of the pillars. Of these, seventy-one came from various areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Balidan Stambh, he claimed, has now been formally open to the public, allowing anybody to pay tributes to the martyrs there at any time.

“The Balidan Stambh in Pratap Park is primarily devoted to the martyrs, particularly the security forces personnel who sacrificed their lives while performing duties in J&K. There won't be any public access restrictions on the martyr's memorial. I appeal to the people to come visit the site and pay homage to our brave-hearts,” the CEO SSCL added.

Dr. Ovais, who also serves as the Commissioner of the Srinagar Municipal Committee (SMC), spoke about the municipal body's preparations for Independence Day, saying all departmental and main event function plans had been finalized well in advance.

