Latvia Handing Over 500 Drones To Ukraine
8/13/2024 3:13:09 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds has announced the transfer of 500 drones to Ukraine.
The minister announced this in a post on X , Ukrinform reports.
"The next package of drones is ready! Around 500 drones manufactured in Latvia will provide support to Ukrainians in various combat missions," Spruds wrote.
He clarified that drones were being transferred to Ukraine as part of a drone capability coalition.
The Latvian Defense Ministry a week ago announced the transfer of another batch of drones to Ukraine - more than 2,500 drones worth EUR 4 million.
Photo: Andris Spruds / X
