Israeli Occupation Airstrike Kills Two People In South Of Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Aug 13 (KUNA) - At least two people were killed Tuesday in an Israeli forces strike on a car in the town of Baraachit, South of Lebanon, the of Public announced.

The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) also reported that the Israeli forces also pounded outskirts of the villages Tayr Harfa and Zibqin, and the city of Naqoura.

The occupation forces also launched a series of on the municipality of Chihine, it added. (end)

