Get Back-To-School Ready With It's Boba Time!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gear up for the new school year with It's

Boba Time's exciting back-to-school promotion! Starting Wednesday, August 14th, customers can score a free It's Boba Time tote bag with any purchase of $25 or more. Want an extra tote? They're also available for purchase at just $15 each-perfect for carrying your essentials in style!

But the fun doesn't stop there! On Monday, August 19th, It's Boba Time is launching a special social giveaway on their Instagram page @itsbobatime where 10 lucky winners will receive 2 sets of trendy glass mugs, caps, and totes. Don't miss your chance to win these must-have items!

Giveaway Details:



Launch Date: Monday, August 19th



Prizes: 2 sets of glass mugs, caps, and totes per each winner



Winners will be chosen on Friday, August 23rd at 5pm PST

Must be 18 years of age or older to enter this free giveaway. No purchase necessary. Official rules and details at itsbobatime .

Join the back-to-school buzz and make this year's return to class a little sweeter with It's Boba Time!

About It's Boba Time

Founded in 2003 with a passion for boba, It's Boba Time has expanded from 40 drinks to over 140 options, including smoothies, slushes, milk teas, and fresh juices, all made-to-order with fresh fruits and customizable toppings. It's Boba Time creates a welcoming environment where everyone can find their favorite drink, making them a beloved destination for boba enthusiasts across Los Angeles and beyond. Their commitment to quality and innovation ensures every visit is a delightful experience. For more information, please visit itsbobatime or follow us on Instagram at @itsbobatime .

SOURCE It's Boba Time