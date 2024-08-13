Ministry Of Youth Celebrates International Youth Day

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)

AMMAN - of Youth Mohammad Nabulsi stated that Jordanian youth have consistently demonstrated their ability to transform challenges into opportunities through their pioneering initiatives and projects. These efforts have produced solutions to numerous global challenges and issues, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

Nabulsi, speaking at the International Youth Day event 'Youth Digital Pathways in Sustainable Development' held by the of Youth in partnership with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, UNICEF, the Foundation, and the Jordan River Foundation, highlighted the ministry's dedication to youth empowerment through digital skills.



The event focused on the national youth strategy's emphasis on entrepreneurship, economic empowerment, education, and technology. Nabulsi noted the ministry's efforts to establish business incubators, host entrepreneurial forums, and offer various training programmes, including artificial intelligence applications, electronic game development, and programming education.

For his part, Hanandeh remarked that Jordan's progress is evidenced by the achievements, initiatives, and innovations of its youth. He highlighted the national initiatives aimed at nurturing an encouraging environment for young entrepreneurs, including the development of a national entrepreneurship strategy, the establishment of business incubators, and the creation of knowledge stations, the statement said.



Hanandeh valued the partnership with the Ministry of Youth, which has been instrumental in fostering an entrepreneurial and innovative culture among youth through programmes in digital skills, the launch of technology centres, and the development of youth spaces that support entrepreneurial and innovative activities.

Philippe Duamelle, UNICEF Representative to Jordan, declared,“the Social Innovation Programme, implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Jordan River Foundation, is an opportunity for young people to contribute to developing tomorrow's world while transitioning to the job market. The use of digital technology for sustainable development is a critical element of that”, according to the statement.



“As we mark today the International Youth Day, let's reaffirm our joint commitment to foster innovation and entrepreneurship opportunities for young people in Jordan to be able to innovate, grow and thrive.”

The event showcased 25 pioneering youth projects, showcasing a range of initiatives including educational programmes and applications, marketing and graphic design, e-commerce platforms, educational laboratories, artificial intelligence, recycling, protection systems, and solutions for sectors such as tourism, water, agriculture, and the environment.