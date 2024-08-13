Original-Research: Flughafen Wien AG (Von Nuways AG)

Original-Research: Flughafen Wien AG - from NuWays AG

Q2 preview: Record top line and proportionate EBITDA growth



Topic: On Tueday, 20th Aug. 2024, FWAG will release Q2 results, which we expect to come in strong and mark new records, showing a strong demand for air travel in 2024 thus far.



Sales growth driven by price and pax inrease : Based on a rising demand for air travel (Q2 group passengers: +8% yoy) coupled with the statutory increase in airport charges (c. 40% of sales)

of

up to 9.7% yoy as of 1st Jan. 2024, we consequently expect group sales to grow by 10.4% yoy to € 273m (eCons: €

277m).

In detail, we expect the segment 'Airport' to grow sales by 14% yoy driven by the effects mentioned above,

followed

by 'Malta' (eNuW: +12% yoy to €

39m) driven by Q2 solid passenger growth in Malta of

14% yoy

and

'Retail and Properties' (eNuW: €

52m, +

9%

yoy) which should have capitalized on Vienna's passenger growth of 6% yoy in Q2.



EBITDA expansion to new records: Due to FWAG's business model with relatively low operating leverage, we an expect an increase in OPEX (eNuW: + 8% yoy) largely

in

line with sales growth. Here, the largest cost item should be personnel expenses (eNuW: + 12% yoy to €

103m) driven by a seasonal increase of employees (eNuW: +6%)

as

well as wage inflation (eNuW: +6%), but also material expenses (eNuW: +12% yoy to 12.6m)

like

energy, materials and third-party services. Consequently, Q2 EBITDA should grow proportionately to sales by 13% yoy to € 125m (eCons: €

124m), which should mark another Q2 record. Here, the segments 'Airport' (eNuW: €

60m), 'Retail and Properties' (eNuW: €

29m) and

'Malta' (eNuW: €

27m) should be the main EBITDA drivers.



D&A higher due to CAPEX cycle: Following last year's start of the terminal 3 southern expansion, we expect a slight rise in D&A by 9% to €

36m. Consequently, EBIT is seen at € 89m, +14% yoy.



Upbeat cash generation: Despite elevated CAPEX (eNuW: €

68m in Q2), FCF should remain strong at €

44m for Q2 (i.e., €

75m in H1; 37% FCF/EBITDA), according to our estimates. This

highlights

FWAG's strong ability to generate cash even

after

CAPEX and dividends (€

111m; paid in Q2). Thus, we expect the net liquidity to come in at € 353m (vs. €

362m per Y/E'23).



In sum, FWAG's remains an attractive stock to HOLD on, as its monopolistic nature with continuous cash flows allows for steady and slightly growing dividends going forward. But with only 14% upside to our PT of € 59.00 (based on DCF), we do not expect substantial share price reactions in the near-term.

