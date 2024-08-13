9Th Edition Of Shpageeza Cricket League Begins

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The ninth edition of the Shpageeza League (SCL), featuring five zonal teams, kicked off today (Monday) at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium.

The opener of the League is being played between Speenghar Tigers and Band-i-Amir Dragons.

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) chairman Mirwais Ashraf called the league essential for the players selected for short-format event for the first time.

ACB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Naseeb Khan, meanwhile, urged businesspeople to invest in of domestic cricket.

This year's will feature five teams: Speenghar Tigers, Band-i-Amir Dragons, Amu Region, Mis-i-Ainak Region and Bost Region.

A total of 20 matches will be played, with the final of the event penciled in for Aug 25.

