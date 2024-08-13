Inventhelp Inventor Develops Portable Sauna For Travelers (DNV-694)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a portable sauna for use when traveling on vacation or a business trip," said an inventor, from Wellington,

Colo., "so I invented the VERSA SAUNA. My design would allow users to detoxify and enjoy the benefits of a sauna right in their hotel room."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved sauna for use while traveling. In doing so, it allows a traveler to experience benefits such as detoxification, increased circulation, reduced muscle soreness, reduced stress, etc. It also can be checked at airports for travel. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for travelers, individuals with various health issues, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

