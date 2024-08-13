ICESCO Congratulates Muslim World's Medalists In Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural
Organization (ICESCO) is pleased to extend its heartfelt
congratulations to the Islamic world's medalists, who proudly
raised their national flags during the Paris 2024 Olympics,
Azernews reports, citing the organization .
"ICESCO commends the historic achievements of Member States'
athletes, breaking numerous world records in their respective
disciplines, and lauds their inspiring stories of perseverance and
determination in overcoming challenges at this globally renowned
sporting event. The Organization highly values the efforts of the
Islamic world in promoting sports, recognizing its role in
nurturing healthy, prosperous, and resilient societies," the
statement says.
"On this occasion, ICESCO reaffirms its strategic vision of
leveraging sports as a powerful tool for peacebuilding and
promoting the values of coexistence and intercultural dialogue. The
Organization continues to support its Member States' efforts to
enhance sports participation, particularly among the younger
generations, through collaboration with relevant authorities in
implementing various initiatives, programs, and projects that
harness the power of sports to improve lives."
The organization also calls on the international community to
use the opportunity presented by such global sports events to
oppose extremist ideologies and violent tendencies, and to promote
humanitarian and civilizational values:
"ICESCO also calls on the international community to seize the
opportunity presented by such global sporting events to counter
extremist ideologies and violent tendencies, and to promote
humanitarian and civilizational values. As a form of soft power,
sports are instrumental in fostering coexistence and tolerance
among individuals from diverse societies and cultures."
Note that Azerbaijani team was represented by 48 athletes in 15
sports. The national team secured a total of seven medals,
including two gold, two silver and three bronze. As a result, the
country took 30th position on the overall medal tally.
The gold medalist from Azerbaijan were judokas Hidayat Heydarov
(73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg).
Taekwondo fighter Gashim Magomedov (58 kg) and boxer Alfonso
Dominguez (92 kg) enriched the country's medal haul with silver
medals.
Azerbaijan also celebrated its bronze medal winners, who
included Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) as well as
freestyle wrestlers Magomedkhan Magomedov ( 97 kg) and Georgiy
Meshvildishvili (125 kg).
The performance of the Azerbaijani Olympic team at Paris 2024
Summer Olympic Games highlights the country's growing prominence in
the international sports arena.
Azerbaijan-ICESCO partnership
With its rich cultural legacy, Azerbaijan joined the Islamic
World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO)
in 1991.
Since then, Azerbaijan has actively promoted the preservation of
its Islamic cultural heritage.
The country successfully collaborates closely with various
organisations, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation,
the Islamic Development Bank, the Islamic Conference of
Parliamentary Union, and the Islamic Conference of Youth Forum.
Moreover, Shusha city has been designated as the Cultural
Capital of the Islamic World for 2024.
