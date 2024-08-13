Waaree Energies Limited Secures 90 MW Solar Module Contract for Juniper Green Energy Limited’s Bikaner Project

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)

Bengaluru, 13th August 2024: Waaree Energies Limited (the "Company"), India's largest manufacturer of solar PV modules with an aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW as of June 30, 2023 (Source: CRISIL Report), has secured a 90 MW order to supply of 540/545Wp dual glass bifacial modules to Juniper Green Cosmic Private Limited, for their solar project in Bikaner, Rajasthan (“Juniper”). This collaboration underscores Waaree Energies’ commitment to driving India’s renewable energy transformation and meeting its escalating power demands.

Mr. Sunil Rathi, Director Sales, Waaree Energies, shared his enthusiasm for this initiative, stating, "We are glad to have won this order of Juniper for this project represents a significant stride in our mission to accelerate India's transition to renewable energy. Our cutting-edge bifacial modules will not only enhance the region’s solar capacity but also foster economic growth and create employment opportunities. This project is a testament to our dedication to supporting domestic manufacturing and contributing to a sustainable future for India."

Mr. Naresh Mansukhani, CEO of Juniper Green Energy, remarked, "We're excited to partner with Waaree Energies on this project. Their bifacial modules perfectly complement our vision of driving innovation in sustainable energy. This collaboration not only expands our renewable portfolio but also reinforces our commitment to India's clean energy future. By leveraging advanced technology, we're not just generating power—we're catalyzing economic growth and environmental progress in the region."







