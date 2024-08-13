Changemakers: Adina James

(MENAFN- PRovoke) In our Young Changemakers series of conversations, we get under the skin of the three regional winners of the PRovoke & WE Communications Young Changemakers Award – our annual award celebrating young women from underrepresented background in the PR and communications industry.



We uncover what they see as the greatest challenges and opportunities for the industry, where they find inspiration (and how they switch off), what they've learned about themselves, as well as the creative campaigns they love and the work they are most proud of.



In this final Q&A, we speak to Allison's Adina James, the winner of the UK/Europe Young Changemakers Award for 2024.



Jame is an account director at Allison, where she has worked for seven years, and now sits across the agency's consumer and B2B practices. She works with

a number of disruptive, mission-based brands, with notable projects including organising the Irwin family's first UK press junket since the loss of Steve Irwin, ahead of a brand new TV show launch on Animal Planet; leading a UK media tour with Impossible Foods' CFO;

the official consumer market launch of social media platform Reddit; and two funding announcements for food-tech startup Deliverect, across EMEA and North America.



What are the greatest challenges and opportunities for the PR and communications industry over the next 12 months?



In terms of opportunities, this has certainly been a monumental year for communications as it relates to politics, with more than half the world's population going to the polls in 2024.



This doesn't just apply to political communicators, but organisations of all kinds - consumer, business, tech, health and others - will all need to respond and adapt to global governmental and political shifts. Vice President Kamala Harris' timely Charli XCX inspired 'brat' rebrand is a great example of keeping a pulse of what audiences are most engaged with in the "now". Needless to say it's a critical time for communicators of all stripes to assist with crafting clear and timely narratives, responses, resources and so on.



In terms of challenges, of course there is much discussion in the industry about the effects of AI. However it's not so much that we should be thinking how to build our defenses, but rather opening up to the challenge - which could be an exciting one - in order to develop our skills as PR experts by using and applying AI to enhance our work and leave the most time possible for creative thinking.



What's the best PR campaign you've seen recently and why?



For me, my favourite kind of PR strikes the right balance between brand promotion, and brand mission in clever and unexpected ways. The sort of campaign that makes you think“only

they could have done this”! Most recently I've really been moved by Bodyform's 'Never Just a Period' campaign highlighting the lack of education and preparation surrounding menstrual health.



Watch here:





What work from your team are you most proud of over the past year?



I'm most proud of my work with diabetes management company, Dexcom. Earlier this year I had the opportunity to support their first official entry into the type 2 diabetes space.

As a little background, understanding type 2 has never been

more important, with more than five million people in the UK now living with diabetes – and 90% of this group have type 2, according to Diabetes UK. Even more staggering: there are 13.6 million people

in the UK at increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Timed with Type 2 Diabetes Prevention Week, our campaign wasn't just about prevention, but about awareness and supporting people living with T2 through game-changing technology.



At the centre of our campaign we launched the Dexcom ONE+, a CGM device that tracks real-time glucose readings to help people with type 2

improve their diabetes management specifically. In conjunction with the product launch, we also released the

Dexcom State of Type 2 Report

– a first-ever look at the Type 2 landscape today that examined the preferences and behaviours of those living with the condition, as well as their caretakers and healthcare professionals.



We also strategically partnered with our Dexcom Warriors, Sue Cleaver and Ateh Jewel, to help tell the power of Dexcom technology first-hand.





What have you learned about yourself over the past couple of years?



I've learnt that I'm far more resilient than I ever knew. There's no beating around the bush: agency life can be tough. Navigating such a dynamic and often unpredictable industry is no easy task. And as a Black woman of Caribbean heritage, as I've grown within my work and stepped into more positions of seniority and authority, imposter syndrome tends kick-in more often than I'd care to admit.



However, these experiences have taught me to "be comfortable being uncomfortable." Embracing discomfort has allowed me to continually open myself to new learning experiences, fostering both personal and professional growth. Each challenge has been an opportunity to expand my skill set, adapt to evolving industry demands, and become a more effective and insightful PR professional.



How do you switch off and maintain wellness?



The older I get the more I realise it's less about what you do to switch off, and more about being strict with when and why you switch off. Your boundaries essentially.



In a demanding industry like PR, it's easy to let work spill over into personal time, but maintaining a good work-life balance requires conscious effort and discipline. A lesson I had to learn the hard way!



Personally I like practicing mindfulness and meditation daily.



What cultural source (eg book/podcast/movie/TV show/music artist) has provided creative inspiration for you lately?



Growing up, I was always big into athletics - watching the Paris Olympics this year has been incredible! The sheer determination, dedication, and resilience of the athletes is inspiring.



Around the world families are all glued to their seats learning about the personal journeys, triumphs and challenges of our favourite athletes, which by far resonates with audiences more than the big dollar sponsors.



From a comms perspective it's a textbook case study on the power of authentic and compelling storytelling. Proof, in my opinion, that good work doesn't need to be the most elaborate, award winning, or expensive. Something you just need to keep it "simple" in order to move hearts and minds!



If I wasn't working in PR/comms I would be...



If I wasn't in PR/comms, I would be working with communities around London, helping our youth achieve their potential. Growing up in a vibrant and diverse neighborhood of the city, I've always been passionate about giving back to the community and supporting the next generation of young people.