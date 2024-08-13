Timelycare Ranks Highly On Inc. 5000 List For Third Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TimelyCare , higher education's most trusted virtual and well-being provider, stands among America's fastest-growing private companies for a third year in a row.

TimelyCare ranks 810 this year, demonstrating significant three-year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

The annual 5000 list is a prestigious ranking of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment – its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Founded in 2017, TimelyCare ranks 810 this year, demonstrating significant three-year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. TimelyCare ranks as the No. 22 fastest-growing private company in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, No. 71 in Texas and No. 73 in the health services sector.

"To make the top 20% of Inc. 5000 list – and to be among the fastest-growing private companies – for a third year running is an incredible achievement and honor," said Luke Hejl, CEO and co-founder of TimelyCare. "Mental health challenges continue to plague campuses nationwide and we are resolved to change that. This recognition inspires us to continue pushing boundaries and innovating in digital health."

Like other companies ranked highly on this year's list, TimelyCare continues to experience remarkable growth, resulting in national and regional recognition as a growth-stage company to watch – and with good reason. TimelyCare student surveys show 85% of community college students and 77% of bachelor's degree students say TimelyCare helps them stay enrolled, remain in classes and complete their degrees. The data align with clinical outcomes that demonstrate how TimelyCare users with severe symptoms on key depression and anxiety screenings achieved, on average, clinically significant change by their third scheduled counseling or psychiatry visit.

TimelyCare recently expanded its market footprint with new student success coaching and K-12 educators and staff services.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About TimelyCare

TimelyCare is higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, with a mission to foster student success and improve the health and well-being of campus communities. Founded in 2017, TimelyCare now serves millions of students, educators and staff at more than 350 campuses nationwide. Its comprehensive suite of services – including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, student success coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support and self-guided wellness tools – expands the breadth of school resources and empowers students, educators, and staff to be well and thrive in all aspects of their lives.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

