Uruguay’S Birthrate: A Century-Long Decline

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uruguay is experiencing its lowest birthrate since the start of the 20th century, with only 30,589 births recorded in 2023, as reported by the of Public (MSP ).



This figure represents the most significant drop since 2016 and continues a decade-long trend of declining births, with an average yearly decrease of 1,699 births.



Despite a population higher than in 1900, the current fertility rates have plummeted to levels similar to those of that historical period.



Back then, fertility was naturally higher due to societal norms but supported by a much smaller population.



The demographic trend reflects broader shifts across different age groups, with the most substantial declines observed among women aged 25 to 29 and teenagers.



This decrease is part of a sustained pattern that indicates changing social norms and economic factors influencing family planning.



It also highlights the aging population's impact on future demographic and economic stability.







Sociologist Ignacio Pardo points out that the rapid decline in birth numbers, particularly between 2016 and 2019, underscores an urgent demographic challenge. The government has recognized the potential long-term impacts of these trends.

Uruguay's Demographic Challenges

It has initiated a commission to devise strategies to counteract the declining birthrate. The goal is to ensure sustainable population levels that support Uruguay 's social and economic systems.



Additionally, mortality rates are also declining, with the leading causes being circulatory and respiratory diseases.



This shift in public health outcomes, combined with the falling birthrate, necessitates a strategic review of healthcare and social services. The aim is to adapt to an increasingly aged population.



The narrative is clear: Uruguay must address its falling birthrate to prevent significant socio-economic challenges in the future.



This requires comprehensive policy reforms and international cooperation to reverse the trends and promote a stable, sustainable demographic structure.

