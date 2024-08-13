Many African nations grapple with new form of exploitation in digital age

(MENAFN) Despite having gained independence decades ago, many African nations are now grappling with a new form of exploitation in the digital age. As technological innovation accelerates, the demand for the latest gadgets continues to surge, positioning Africa as the fastest-growing market after Asia. This rising consumer appetite, however, comes at a severe cost.



Each year, the world generates millions of tons of electronic waste (e-waste) as consumers upgrade to newer models, discarding still-functional devices. Much of this e-waste, ranging from to refrigerators, ends up in Africa, creating a severe environmental and health crisis. E-waste comprises a broad array of components, including non-precious metals like iron, copper, and aluminum; precious metals such as gold, silver, and platinum; and hazardous substances like lead, mercury, cadmium, and flame retardants.



In 2019, the global e-waste output reached approximately 53.6 million tons. Asia led with 24.9 million tons, followed by America with 13.1 million tons and Europe with 12 million tons. Africa, in contrast, generated about 2.5 kilograms of e-waste per capita, totaling 2.9 million tons in 2019. By 2021, the continent's e-waste production had risen to an estimated 3 million tons.



The management of this e-waste in African countries is often rudimentary and hazardous. Common practices include crude methods such as smashing or breaking open electronic casings, manually stripping components for resale, and burning materials to extract valuable elements. These practices not only lead to environmental degradation but also pose severe health risks to local populations, who are exposed to toxic substances without adequate protective measures.



As Africa continues to be a dumping ground for the world's electronic waste, the environmental and health impacts are becoming increasingly dire. Addressing this issue requires urgent international cooperation and more sustainable practices in e-waste management to protect the health of the continent’s people and environment.

