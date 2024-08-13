Demonstrations erupt due to assaults against Hindus in Bangladesh

(MENAFN) Widespread protests have erupted across Bangladesh in response to communal violence following the recent upheaval. The unrest began after Prime Hasina resigned last Monday and sought refuge in India, prompted by months of nationwide student demonstrations against a controversial quota system for jobs. Critics argued that the quota system disproportionately favored individuals with connections to Hasina’s Awami League party.



The initial protests, which started as peaceful demonstrations, rapidly escalated into violence, resulting in over 400 reported deaths. On Thursday, an interim government was established with Mohammad Yunus, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate renowned for his work in microcredit and microfinance, appointed as chief adviser—a role akin to that of a prime minister.



Since Hasina's departure, reports from both Bangladeshi and Indian media have highlighted a disturbing increase in attacks on the Hindu community, which constitutes about 9 percent of the country's population. The violence has targeted Hindu homes and businesses, leading to numerous injuries. Historically, Hindus have supported Hasina's secular Awami League party, which has maintained strong relations with India over the past decade.



Over the weekend, massive rallies took place in Dhaka and Chittagong, the largest cities in Bangladesh, where hundreds of thousands of demonstrators called for enhanced protection for Hindus and accountability for those responsible for the attacks. The protesters also voiced demands for the allocation of 10 percent of parliamentary seats to minority groups and the introduction of a law to safeguard minority rights. The escalating violence and public outcry underscore the urgent need for a resolution to the ongoing crisis and for measures to ensure the safety and rights of minority communities in the country.

