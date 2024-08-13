Scenic Expansion: Gotcha Covered Location Opens With Rocky Mountain Backdrop

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Tracy and Shelly Imhof to

lead Northern Colorado team

FIRESTONE, Colo., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered , a leader in custom window consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has announced the opening of a new location in Colorado. Gotcha Covered of Northern Colorado is owned and operated by Tracy and Shelly Imhof.

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, the new center provides the best in soft and hard window treatments to in Firestone and the surrounding area by offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"Northern Colorado is known for its scenic beauty and majestic views of the Rocky Mountains," said David Dunsmuir, president of Gotcha Covered. "With inspiration like that, I know Tracy and Shelly are going to create beautiful and creative window solutions for local residents."

Before opening Gotcha Covered of Northern Colorado, Tracy Imhof was a former paint store manager and franchise owner of Five Star Painting and Miracle Doors. Shelly Imhof has spent the last 14 years in the oil and gas industry in accounting and supply chain roles.

"We have experience in franchising, but this Gotcha Covered location is more than just a business venture," Tracy Imhof said. "This is an investment in our future and our family. Gotcha Covered will help us prepare for retirement and then one day be passed down to our children."

Tracy and Shelly Imhof are lifelong Coloradans and graduates of Colorado State University. They enjoy travel, camping and the many activities their proximity to the Rockies offers.

"I love the challenge of finding the right window covering to fit my customer's style, wants, budget and needs," Shelly Imhof said. "With so many options and styles available, it can be overwhelming without someone to help guide them through the process. Tracy and I are glad we're able to offer that assistance."

Adding 30 new franchise locations in 2023, Gotcha Covered currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of Northern Colorado, visit .

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

