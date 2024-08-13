Vinicius Junior Weighs Billion-Euro Saudi Transfer Deal

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Real Madrid's Brazilian star, Vinicius Junior, is contemplating a historic transfer offer from Saudi Arabia.



Sources reveal that Saudi Arabia's Public Fund (PIF ) has proposed a five-year deal exceeding one billion euros. This contract guarantees Vinicius a fixed annual salary of 200 million euros, plus bonuses.



Additionally, the PIF suggests a separate ten-year role for Vinicius as an ambassador for the 2034 World Cup, set to be hosted by Saudi Arabia.



While specifics remain under wraps, the preliminary discussions have piqued Vinicius's interest. He has given the green light for PIF to start transfer talks with Real Madrid.



Despite feeling content and driven in Madrid, Vinicius is seriously assessing the offer. Real Madrid, however, shows no interest in negotiating, citing a one-billion-euro release clause.







This situation underscores Saudi Arabia's aggressive push to be recognized as a dominant force in global football.



The nation has embarked on sports club privatizations and investments, with PIF holding substantial stakes in major Saudi clubs like Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal, and Al-Nassr.



Notably, Al-Hilal made a splash by signing Neymar for 90 million euros from PSG. Saudi Arabia's ambition didn't stop with Neymar.



Last year, they courted French captain Kylian Mbappé for Al-Ahli, though he chose Real Madrid instead. Should Vinicius accept, he will join ex-Premier League stars Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino in the Saudi league.



With a recent contract extension keeping him at Real Madrid until 2027 and a strong season behind him, Vinicius's potential move could reshape the financial contours of international football.



This evolving narrative highlights the shifting balance of economic power in sports, illustrating how emerging market investments are transforming the global sports landscape.

MENAFN13082024007421016031ID1108548407