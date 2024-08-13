Movement Of Citizens In 20-Km Border Area Restricted In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian military command has imposed restrictions on the movement of all categories of citizens in the twenty-kilometer border zone of the Sumy region.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

"Due to the increase in the intensity of hostilities, the intensified activities of sabotage and reconnaissance groups, enemy special operations forces, and in order to save the lives of civilians and service members, the military command has imposed restrictions on the movement of all categories of citizens in the twenty-kilometer border area of the Sumy region," the statement reads.

Persons are permitted to enter the specified territory based on Ukrainian citizens' passports with a corresponding mark on their residence registration in this area. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine calls for an understanding of the introduction of such temporary restrictive measures.

As Ukrinform reported, nearly 3,800 people have been evacuated from the dangerous areas of the Sumy region since August 6.